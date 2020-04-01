THEMAVEN, INC. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On March 30, 2020, TheMaven, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a Press Release announcing its broad cost-containment initiative. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release, dated March 30, 2020



theMaven, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Maven Announces Broad Cost-Containment Initiative Including 9% Staff Layoff Letter to employees outlines response to economic downturn triggered by pandemic SEATTLE – Maven Media Brands today announced a wide-ranging cost-containment plan to get ahead of the economic tumult triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and ensure the ongoing strength of the company. The initiative includes a staff reduction of 31 people (9 percent of the 332-person workforce); a 30-percent cut in senior management compensation; and accelerated efficiencies in non-payroll expenses. In addition,…

