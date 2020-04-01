SEC Filings Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Preparations were on schedule to commence the ReSPECT clinical trial in the first quarter of 2020, however, due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, trial site activation was delayed. We will continue regulatory and clinical activities so that we may begin initiating sites and enrolling patients when the effects of COVID-19 subside, and are working closely with clinical trial sites and advisors to evaluate when it will be appropriate to commence the trial on a site-by-site basis.