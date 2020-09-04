TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) has granted TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) an extension until our next regularly scheduled annual stockholder meeting, anticipated to take place in May 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum share price and minimum average share price requirements under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (“Section 802.01C”).

If the Company’s share price does not increase to the required thresholds by May 2021, the Company will take the actions necessary to regain compliance with the requirements of Section 802.01C, including, if necessary, implementing a reverse stock split, subject to approval by the Company’s board of directors and stockholders.

About TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.