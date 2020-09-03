CYTRX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CYTR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 CytRx Announces Voting Results from 2020 Annual Meeting and Issues New Investor Presentation Highlights That Stockholders Have Voted to Re-Elect Steven A. Kriegsman and Dr. Louis Ignarro to the Board Releases New Presentation Summarizing the Company’s Strategic Priorities and Path to Delivering Long-Term Value for Stockholders September 3,…

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy. It is also involved in evaluating aldoxorubicin in a Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; a Phase II clinical trial in human immunodeficiency virus-related Kaposi’s sarcoma; a Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); a Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS, and a Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It is engaged in the pre-clinical development for DK049, an anti-cancer drug conjugate that utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology.