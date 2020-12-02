TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 1, 2020, Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the 7.5% Senior Convertible Promissory Note issued by the Company on June 11, 2019 (the “Note”) with the accredited investor which holds the Note (the “Lender”). The Amendment, among other things, amends the maturity date of the Note from December 11, 2020 to January 11, 2021. Except as modified by the Amendment, the terms of the Note are unchanged. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and the Lender other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Amendment and the Note.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such document, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Report”) and which is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information disclosed under Item 1.01 of this Report is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03 in its entirety.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Terra Tech Corp. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 trtc_ex41.htm FORM OF AMENDMENT trtc_ex41.htmEXHIBIT 4.1 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO 7.5% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE This Amendment No. 1 (this “Amendment”),…

