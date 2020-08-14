SEC Filings TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. (d)



TELKONET INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 telkonet_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Media Contacts: Telkonet Investor Relations 414.721.7988 [email protected] FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST WAUKESHA,…

About TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc. (Telkonet) provides EcoSmart Platform of intelligent automation solutions to support the Internet of Things. The Company’s business is based on two synergistic divisions: EcoSmart Energy Management Technology (EcoSmart division) and EthoStream High Speed Internet Access (HSIA) Network (EthoStream division). The EcoSmart division offers intelligent automation solutions. The EthoStream division provides the underlying networking technology. Telkonet serves the hospitality, education, military, public housing and healthcare markets. Its EcoSmart Platform consists of over four main pillars, which include EcoSmart Suite, EcoCentral Virtual Engineer, EcoCare and EcoMobile. EthoStream is an HSIA that provides services to approximately eight million users monthly across a network of over 2,300 locations. EthoStream offers solutions for various public access locations with a range of product and service offerings and management platform available for HSIA networks.