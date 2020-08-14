1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 14, 2020, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its second quarter 2020 financial results. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Description 99.1 Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results



1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing property and casualty insurance. The Company offers homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. It writes both full peril property policies, as well as wind/hail only exposures and it distributes policies through independent insurance agents. Maison Managers, Inc. (MMI) serves as the Company’s management services subsidiary. Its other subsidiaries include Maison Insurance Company (Maison), a property and casualty insurance company, and ClaimCor, LLC (ClaimCor), a claims adjusting company. Its homeowners’ insurance policy is written on an owner occupied dwelling, which protects from all perils, except for those specifically excluded from coverage by the policy. Its wind/hail insurance policy is written on an owner or non-owner occupied dwelling, which protects from the perils of wind and/or hail-only weather events.