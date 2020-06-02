TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

 

Telkonet, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) on May 28, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved the Telkonet, Inc. 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan (the “2020 Plan”), which was adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company on February 24, 2020, subject to stockholder approval. The effective date of the 2020 Plan is May 28, 2020. The 2020 Plan provides for grants of stock options (both incentive and non-qualified options), stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, restricted stock units, unrestricted stock, performance shares, dividend equivalent rights and cash-based awards to eligible employees, officers, non-employee directors and other key persons of the Company and its subsidiaries.

A description of the material terms and conditions of the 2020 Plan is included in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 14, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”) under the heading “Proposal No. 3-Approval of the Telkonet, Inc. 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan” and the full text of the 2020 Plan is included as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which description and text are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Set forth below are the results of the matters voted on by the Company\’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

a)          Under plurality voting, the five nominees who receive the most “Voted For” votes are elected as directors. The certified tabulation of voting results provided by the independent inspector of elections is set forth below: 

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

  


TELKONET INC Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 telkonet_ex1001.htm TELKONET,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc. (Telkonet) provides EcoSmart Platform of intelligent automation solutions to support the Internet of Things. The Company’s business is based on two synergistic divisions: EcoSmart Energy Management Technology (EcoSmart division) and EthoStream High Speed Internet Access (HSIA) Network (EthoStream division). The EcoSmart division offers intelligent automation solutions. The EthoStream division provides the underlying networking technology. Telkonet serves the hospitality, education, military, public housing and healthcare markets. Its EcoSmart Platform consists of over four main pillars, which include EcoSmart Suite, EcoCentral Virtual Engineer, EcoCare and EcoMobile. EthoStream is an HSIA that provides services to approximately eight million users monthly across a network of over 2,300 locations. EthoStream offers solutions for various public access locations with a range of product and service offerings and management platform available for HSIA networks.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR