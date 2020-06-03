Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 and the vote tally on the election of directors vote reported under Item 5.07.

Story continues below

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On May 28, 2020, the Company amended its Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares of capital stock from 23,500,000 to 45,500,000 and the number of authorized shares of common stock from 22,000,000 to 44,000,000. A copy of the amendment to the Company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 27, 2020, we held our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which stockholders voted on proposals to (i) elect the seven directors listed below, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (ii) ratify the Audit Committee’s appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020; (iii) approve an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares of capital stock from 23,500,000 to 45,500,000 and the number of authorized shares of common stock from 22,000,000 to 44,000,000; (iv) approve an amendment to the Asure Software, Inc. 2018 Incentive Award Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance by 1,000,000 shares; (v) approve an amendment to the Asure Software, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance by 250,000 shares; and, (vi) approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

The final voting results for each of these proposals are as follows:

Election of Directors (Item 1):

Approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares of capital stock from 23,500,000 to 45,500,000 and the number of authorized shares of common stock from 22,000,000 to 44,000,000 (Item 3):

Approval of an amendment to the Asure Software, Inc. 2018 Incentive Award Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance by 1,000,000 shares (Item 4):

Approval of an amendment to the Asure Software, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance by 250,000 shares (Item 5):

Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers (Item 6):

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

ASURE SOFTWARE INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex_188849.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 ex_188849.htm Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF ASURE SOFTWARE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc. is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling and workplace business intelligence (BI) analytics. It offers approximately two product lines, including AsureSpace and AsureForce. Its AsureSpace provides workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and manage real estate utilization. Its AsureForce time and labor management solutions help organizations to manage labor and labor administration costs and activities.