TECHPRECISION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On June 11, 2020, TechPrecision Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference.

99.1 Press Release dated June 11, 2020



TECHPRECISION CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2022302d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Mr. Thomas Sammons Hayden IR Chief Financial Officer Brett Maas TechPrecision Corporation Phone: 646-536-7331 Phone: 978-883-5109 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Website: www.haydenir.com Website: www.techprecision.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TechPrecision Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Improved profit margins expected in Fiscal 2021 Westminster,…

About TECHPRECISION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation is a manufacturer of fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The Company offers a range of services required to transform metallic raw materials into precision finished products. It sells finished products to its customers in three industry groups: defense, energy and precision industrial. Its primary business includes the business of its subsidiary, Ranor, Inc. Its operations in China are conducted through its subsidiary, Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (WCMC). WCMC, through its subcontractors, provides precision component fabrication and machining solutions. Its manufacturing solutions include fabrication operations (cutting, press and roll forming, assembly, welding, heat treating, blasting and painting), and machining operations, including computer numerical controlled horizontal and vertical milling centers. Its projects include the manufacturing of products from various traditional, as well as specialty metal alloys.