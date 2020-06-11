Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On June 10, 2020, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 2.02, as well as Exhibit 99.1 referenced herein, is being “furnished” and, as such, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act” of 1934”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, unless the Company expressly so incorporates such information by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release, dated June 10, 2020, regarding First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Streamline Health® Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results First quarter 2020 revenue $2.8 million; loss from continuing operations ($1.0 million); adjusted EBITDA ($0.6 million) Atlanta,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service. The Company also provides implementation and consulting services to complement its software solutions. The Company provides computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform. The Company sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships. The Company’s software and services allow hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems in the United States and Canada to capture, store, manage, route, retrieve and process patient clinical, financial and other healthcare provider information.