Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 5, 2021, Technical Communications Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020. A copy of the press release, dated February 5, 2021, describing such results is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein.

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Shares of the Company’s common stock (par value $0.10 per share) began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. effective February 1, 2021. Following notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b) and the Company’s determination of its inability to regain compliance with such rule within the required timeframe, the Board of Directors of TCC determined to submit an application to transfer trading of the common stock to the OTCQB, which application was accepted. The Company subsequently received notice from Nasdaq that the exchange intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to formally delist TCC’s common stock on February 8, 2021, which delisting will become effective 10 days after such filing. Trading of TCC’s common stock had been suspended by Nasdaq effective January 25, 2021.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits: The following exhibit is furnished to Item 2.02 hereof, and the information contained in this report and such exhibit shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly stated therein.

Exhibit No. Title 99.1 Press Release dated February 5, 2021

About Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation (TCC) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. The Company’s products consist of electronic devices that enable users to transmit information in an encrypted format and permit recipients to reconstitute the information in a deciphered format if the recipient possesses the right decryption key. The Company’s products consist primarily of voice, data and facsimile encryptors. Its products can be used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. The principal markets for the Company’s products are foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information.