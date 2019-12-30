TECHCARE CORP. (OTCMKTS:TECR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As previously reported, effective as of December 22, 2019, Mrs. Tali Dinar has ceased to serve as the TechCare Corp.’s (the “Company”) Chief Financial Officer. On December 22, 2019, the Company and Mrs. Dinar mutually agreed that Mrs. Dinar will serve as its Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, effective immediately. Mrs. Dinar shall assume the responsibilities of Principal Financial and Accounting Officer of the Company. In addition, Mrs. Dinar will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Novomic Ltd. (“Novomic”).

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On November 14, 2019, and December 22, 2019, Novomic entered loan agreements with Traistman Radziejewski Fundacja Ltd. (“TRF”), a corporation controlled by Mr. Oren Traistman, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, to which TRF agreed to loan Novomic an aggregate amount of NIS 150,000 (approximately $43,000) on certain terms and conditions. NIS 50,000 (approximately $14,000) of the funds were received by Novomic on November 14, 2019, and the balance was received on December 22, 2019. The proceeds from the loan agreement will be used by Novomic for working capital and general corporate needs.