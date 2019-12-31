ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

ENGlobal Corporation (the “Company” or “ENGlobal”) held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 30, 2019. The following proposals were submitted to the holders of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) for a vote:

1,622,982 1,041,487 10,628,786 214,155

Consistent with the votes at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company has determined to hold a non-binding say-on-pay advisory vote on the compensation of its named executive officers every three years until the next require vote on the frequency of shareholder votes on the compensation of executives.



About ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)

Story continues below

ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States. The EPCM segment includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automation, information technology and electrical projects to the upstream and downstream sectors throughout the United States, as well as a specific project in Central Asia.