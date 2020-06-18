SEC Filings TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.>

On June 17, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) disseminated a press release announcing unaudited financial results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02, including the attached exhibit, is being furnished, and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any incorporation by reference language of such filing. By furnishing the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Form 8-K”) and the attached exhibit, we are making no admission as to the materiality of any information in this Form 8-K or the exhibit.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.>

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is furnished as part of Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K: