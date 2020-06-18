TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.>

On June 17, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) disseminated a press release announcing unaudited financial results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02, including the attached exhibit, is being furnished, and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any incorporation by reference language of such filing. By furnishing the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Form 8-K”) and the attached exhibit, we are making no admission as to the materiality of any information in this Form 8-K or the exhibit.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.>
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is furnished as part of Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
About TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group. The IHT Group offers inspection services and heat treating services. The MS Group offers both on-stream services and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair services, fugitive emissions control services, hot tapping services, field machining services and technical bolting services, valve repair services, heat exchanger and maintenance services, isolation and test plug services, valve insertion services and project services. The Quest Integrity Group offers integrity management solutions to the energy industry in the form of quantitative inspection and engineering assessment services and products.

