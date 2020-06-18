SEC Filings 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 18, 2020, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. issued a press release to provide information on financial results for the first ten weeks of its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished with this item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are furnished with this Form 8-K:

99.1 Press Release dated June 18, 2020.