TAUTACHROME, INC. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 9, 2020, the registrant executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Akyumen Corp. (“Akyumen”), a Florida corporation, regarding the deployment of the registrant’s ARknet App (“ARknet”) as a pre-installed application in the future releases of the Hawk Projector Phone, developed owned and being distributed by Akyumen.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

TAUTACHROME INC. Exhibit

About TAUTACHROME, INC. (OTCMKTS:TTCM)

Tautachrome, Inc., formerly Roadships Holdings, Inc., operates in the Internet applications space. The Company is engaged in pursuing three avenues of business activity: KlickZie technology-based business development and monetization; Smartphone application development and digital design, and acquisition of revenue-generating smartphone applications. Its KlickZie Activation Platform will enable consumers to download KlickZie’s free camera upgrade software into their mobile device, which thereafter activates the pictures and videos taken by their device using KlickZie technology. The Company’s Smartphone application development and digital design business activity will be conducted by Polybia Studios, Pty Ltd. The Company’s Appquisitions Division is created as a vehicle to acquire revenue-generating smartphone applications. Its PhotoSweep is an application that lets users select photos from their smartphone photo albums, and have them printed and sent to addresses of their choosing.