MISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ:MSON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 13, 2020, Misonix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liabilities under that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

About MISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ:MSON)

MISONIX, INC. (Misonix) is a surgical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets therapeutic ultrasonic products across the world for spine surgery, skull-based surgery, neurosurgery, wound and burn debridement, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery and other surgical applications. The Company’s products include BoneScalpel, BoneScalpel MIS System, SonicOne O.R. System and SonaStar. BoneScalpel is an ultrasonic cutting system with applications in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery, as well as neurosurgery. BoneScalpel MIS System offers deep cuts through osseous structures with minimal blood loss. Misonix SonicOne O.R. System is an ultrasonic surgical debridement system that allows surgeons to address the challenges chronic wounds present to them, the patient, and the health-care system. SonaStar is used for neurosurgical procedures, such as skull/non-skull base tumor resections, transnasal procedures and acoustic mengiomas.