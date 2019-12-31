Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 31, 2019, Tapinator, Inc. (the “ Company ”) announced an amendment to its Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “ Amendment ”) to effect (i) a 1-for-160 reverse stock split, such that every 160 shares of the Company’s common stock will be combined and reclassified into a single share of common stock at the effective time of the reverse stock split (the “ Reverse Stock Split ”), and (ii) a reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 25,000,000 (the “ Authorized Share Reduction ”). The Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction will become effective on December 31, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis at the opening of regular trading hours on January 2, 2020. Holders of more than a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock previously approved the Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 25, 2019.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc. (Tapinator) designs, develops, and publishes mobile games on the iPhone operating system (iOS), Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator’s owned and operated portfolio includes over 250 mobile gaming titles that have achieved over 300 million cumulative downloads, primarily within the Simulation, Arcade, Role Playing, Casino and Sports genres. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of advertisements, the sale of paid downloadable games, and the sale of additional in-game content. Founded in 2013, Tapinator has product development teams located in Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, Canada, and the United States.