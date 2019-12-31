ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION. (NYSE:ANH) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
On December 31, 2019, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (“Anworth”) announced that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), the conversion rate of the Series B Preferred Stock has increased from 5.5379 shares of Anworth’s common stock to 5.5992 shares of its common stock effective January 1, 2020.
As previously announced on December 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of Anworth declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.09 per share, which is payable on January 29, 2020 to holders of record of Anworth’s common stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2019. When Anworth pays a cash dividend during any quarterly fiscal period to its holders of common stock in an amount that results in an annualized common stock dividend yield greater than 6.25% (the dividend yield on the Series B Preferred Stock), the conversion rate on the Series B Preferred Stock is adjusted based on a formula specified in the Articles Supplementary Establishing and Fixing the Rights and Preferences of the Series B Preferred Stock. As a result of this dividend, the conversion rate of the Series B Preferred Stock has increased from 5.5379 shares of Anworth’s common stock to 5.5992 shares of its common stock effective January 1, 2020.
A copy of the Press Release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
As discussed therein, the Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements relate to Anworth’s current expectations and are subject to the limitations and qualifications set forth in the press release as well as in Anworth’s other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, that actual events and/or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential mortgage loans. Its principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders based upon the spread between the interest income on its mortgage assets and its borrowing costs to finance its acquisition of those assets. It finances residential mortgage loans through asset-backed securities issued by the consolidated securitization trusts. It also has a small portfolio of residential real estate properties. The Company is engaged in investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans. It is managed and advised by Anworth Management, LLC (Manager).
