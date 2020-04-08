T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 8, 2020, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Equity Distribution Agreement (“Amendment 2”) with Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord”), amending the Equity Distribution Agreement dated as of July 30, 2019 (the “Original Agreement”), as amended on March 9, 2020, between the Company and Canaccord (“Amendment 1” and, together with the Original Agreement and Amendment 2, the “Equity Distribution Agreement”). to the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, sell shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”) through Canaccord, as the Company’s sales agent (the “ATM Shares”). As of April 8, 2020, the Company has sold 73,237,178 shares of Common Stock with an aggregate offering price of approximately $48.1 million.

The ATM Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227847), declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2018 (the “Registration Statement”), and a prospectus, which consists of a base prospectus, dated October 24, 2018, a prospectus supplement, dated March 6, 2020 and a supplement to the prospectus supplement, dated April 8, 2020. Sales of the ATM Shares, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through The Nasdaq Global Market or any other existing trading market for the ATM Shares, in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices and/or any other method permitted by law. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding commercialization efforts and research and development activities.

The Equity Distribution Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, including obligations of the Company to indemnify Canaccord for certain liabilities under the Securities Act. Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company will pay Canaccord a commission equal to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from sales of the ATM Shares. In addition, the Company has agreed to pay certain expenses incurred by Canaccord in connection with the offering. The Company and Canaccord each have the right, by giving written notice as specified in the Equity Distribution Agreement, to terminate the Equity Distribution Agreement in each party’s sole discretion at any time. The Company has no obligation to sell any ATM Shares under the Equity Distribution Agreement, and may at any time suspend solicitation and offers under the Equity Distribution Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Equity Distribution Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Original Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2019, Amendment 1, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 9, 2020, and Amendment 2, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 7, 2020, the Company delivered written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“Lincoln Park”) terminating the Purchase Agreement between the Company and Lincoln Park dated as of July 29, 2019 (the “Purchase Agreement”). The termination was effective on April 8, 2020, to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The Company sold a total of 400,000 shares under the Purchase Agreement, for net proceeds of approximately $318,400. In addition, the written notice terminated the corresponding Registration Rights Agreement between the Company and Lincoln Park dated as of July 29, 2019.

The foregoing descriptions of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement, which were filed as Exhibits 10.2 and 4.1, respectively, to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2019.

