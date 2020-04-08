CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

*If we do not achieve our projected development goals in the time frames we announce and expect, the commercialization of additional diagnostic solutions by us may be delayed and, as a result, our business will suffer and our stock price may decline.

From time to time, we expect to estimate and publicly announce the anticipated timing of the accomplishment of various clinical and other product development goals. In addition, we have included a discussion of a number of anticipated targets in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The actual timing of accomplishment of these targets could vary dramatically compared to our estimates, in some cases for reasons beyond our control, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot be certain that we will meet our projected targets and if we do not meet these targets as publicly announced, the commercialization of our diagnostic solutions may be delayed or may not occur at all and, as a result, our business will suffer and our stock price may decline.

*If our laboratory facility in the U.S. becomes inoperable, we will be unable to perform AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, and future testing solutions, if any, and our business will be harmed.

We perform all of our testing services for the U.S. in our laboratory located in Brisbane, California. We do not have redundant laboratory facilities. Brisbane, California is situated on or near earthquake fault lines. Our facility and the equipment we use to perform testing services would be costly to replace and could require substantial lead time to repair or replace, if damaged or destroyed. Our facilities may be harmed or rendered inoperable by natural or man-made disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, flooding and power outages, which may render it difficult or impossible for us to perform our tests for some period of time. The inability to perform our tests may result in the loss of customers or harm our reputation, and we may be unable to regain those customers in the future. Although we possess insurance for damage to our property and the disruption of our business, we do not have earthquake insurance and thus coverage may not be sufficient to cover all of our potential losses and may not continue to be available to us on acceptable terms, if at all.

In order to establish a redundant laboratory facility, we would have to spend considerable time and money securing adequate space, constructing the facility, recruiting and training employees, and establishing the additional operational and administrative infrastructure necessary to support a second facility. Additionally, any new clinical laboratory facility opened by us in the U.S. would be required to be certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (“CLIA”), a federal law that regulates clinical laboratories that perform testing on specimens derived from humans for the purpose of providing information for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of disease. We would also be required to secure and maintain state licenses required by several states, including California, Florida, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, which can take a significant amount of time and result in delays in our ability to begin operations at that facility. If we failed to secure any such licenses, we would not be able to process samples from recipients in such states. We also expect that it would be difficult, time-consuming and costly to train, equip and use a third-party to perform tests on our behalf. We could only use another facility with the established state licensures and CLIA certification necessary to perform AlloSure Kidney tests, AlloMap Heart transplant molecular tests (“AlloMap Heart”), or future solutions following validation and other required procedures. We cannot be certain that we would be able to find another CLIA-certified facility willing or able to adopt AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, or future solutions and comply with the required procedures, or that this laboratory would be willing or able to perform the tests for us on commercially reasonable terms.

In March 2020, the health officers of six San Francisco Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County where our laboratory is located, issued shelter-in-place orders, which (i) direct all individuals living in those counties to shelter at their places of residence (subject to limited exceptions), (ii) direct all businesses and governmental agencies to cease non-essential operations at physical locations in those counties, (iii) prohibit all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals, and (iv) order cessation of all non-essential travel. The shelter-in-place orders took effect on mid-March 2020 and the shelter-in-place orders in the San Francisco Bay Area are scheduled to continue until at least May 3, 2020. However, such shelter-in-place orders may be extended to a later date. In addition, in mid-March 2020, the Governor of California and the State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay at their place of residence for an indefinite period of time (subject to certain exceptions to facilitate authorized necessary activities) to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order exempts certain individuals needed to maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors as determined by the federal government. If the operations in our laboratory are deemed non-essential, we may not be able to perform our tests for the duration of any shelter-in-place order, which could negatively impact our business, operating results and financial condition.