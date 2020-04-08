CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 8, 2020, CareDx, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02, including the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, is intended to be furnished under Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
The Company is supplementing and updating the risk factors described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”) with the risk factors set forth below. The risk factors below should be read in conjunction with the other risk factors described in the Form 10-K and the information in the section titled “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Form 10-K. Risk factors marked with an asterisk (*) below include a change from, or an update to, the risk factors included in our Form 10-K.
Risks Related to Our Business
Our business may be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics, including the recent coronavirus outbreak.
On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (the “WHO”) announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China (the “COVID-19 outbreak”) and the risks to the international community as the virus spreads globally beyond its point of origin. In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the impact associated with preventative and precautionary measures that we, other businesses and governments are taking, continues to evolve as of the date of this report. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on us, but the pandemic may materially affect our financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.
Quarantines, shelter-in-place and similar government orders, or the perception that such orders, shutdowns or other restrictions on the conduct of business operations could occur, related to COVID-19 or other infectious diseases could impact personnel at third-party suppliers in the United States and other countries, or the availability or cost of materials, which would disrupt our supply chain. Any manufacturing supply interruption of materials could adversely affect our ability to conduct ongoing and future research and testing activities.
In addition, our clinical trials may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Clinical site initiation and patient enrollment may be delayed due to prioritization of hospital resources toward the COVID-19 outbreak. Some patients may not be able to comply with clinical trial protocols if quarantines impede patient movement or interrupt healthcare services. Similarly, the ability to recruit and retain patients and principal investigators and site staff who, as healthcare providers, may have heightened exposure to COVID-19 and adversely impact our clinical trial operations.
The spread of COVID-19, which has caused a broad impact globally, may materially affect us economically. While the potential economic impact brought by, and the duration of, COVID-19 may be difficult to assess or predict, a widespread pandemic could result in significant disruption of global financial markets, reducing our ability to access capital, which could in the future negatively affect our liquidity. In addition, a recession or market correction resulting from the spread of COVID-19 could materially affect our business and the value of our common stock.
Management is actively monitoring the global situation on our financial condition, liquidity, operations, suppliers, industry and workforce. Given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global responses to curb its spread, we are not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its results of operations, financial condition or liquidity for fiscal year 2020.
*If we do not achieve our projected development goals in the time frames we announce and expect, the commercialization of additional diagnostic solutions by us may be delayed and, as a result, our business will suffer and our stock price may decline.
From time to time, we expect to estimate and publicly announce the anticipated timing of the accomplishment of various clinical and other product development goals. In addition, we have included a discussion of a number of anticipated targets in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The actual timing of accomplishment of these targets could vary dramatically compared to our estimates, in some cases for reasons beyond our control, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot be certain that we will meet our projected targets and if we do not meet these targets as publicly announced, the commercialization of our diagnostic solutions may be delayed or may not occur at all and, as a result, our business will suffer and our stock price may decline.
*If our laboratory facility in the U.S. becomes inoperable, we will be unable to perform AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, and future testing solutions, if any, and our business will be harmed.
We perform all of our testing services for the U.S. in our laboratory located in Brisbane, California. We do not have redundant laboratory facilities. Brisbane, California is situated on or near earthquake fault lines. Our facility and the equipment we use to perform testing services would be costly to replace and could require substantial lead time to repair or replace, if damaged or destroyed. Our facilities may be harmed or rendered inoperable by natural or man-made disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, flooding and power outages, which may render it difficult or impossible for us to perform our tests for some period of time. The inability to perform our tests may result in the loss of customers or harm our reputation, and we may be unable to regain those customers in the future. Although we possess insurance for damage to our property and the disruption of our business, we do not have earthquake insurance and thus coverage may not be sufficient to cover all of our potential losses and may not continue to be available to us on acceptable terms, if at all.
In order to establish a redundant laboratory facility, we would have to spend considerable time and money securing adequate space, constructing the facility, recruiting and training employees, and establishing the additional operational and administrative infrastructure necessary to support a second facility. Additionally, any new clinical laboratory facility opened by us in the U.S. would be required to be certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (“CLIA”), a federal law that regulates clinical laboratories that perform testing on specimens derived from humans for the purpose of providing information for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of disease. We would also be required to secure and maintain state licenses required by several states, including California, Florida, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, which can take a significant amount of time and result in delays in our ability to begin operations at that facility. If we failed to secure any such licenses, we would not be able to process samples from recipients in such states. We also expect that it would be difficult, time-consuming and costly to train, equip and use a third-party to perform tests on our behalf. We could only use another facility with the established state licensures and CLIA certification necessary to perform AlloSure Kidney tests, AlloMap Heart transplant molecular tests (“AlloMap Heart”), or future solutions following validation and other required procedures. We cannot be certain that we would be able to find another CLIA-certified facility willing or able to adopt AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, or future solutions and comply with the required procedures, or that this laboratory would be willing or able to perform the tests for us on commercially reasonable terms.
In March 2020, the health officers of six San Francisco Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County where our laboratory is located, issued shelter-in-place orders, which (i) direct all individuals living in those counties to shelter at their places of residence (subject to limited exceptions), (ii) direct all businesses and governmental agencies to cease non-essential operations at physical locations in those counties, (iii) prohibit all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals, and (iv) order cessation of all non-essential travel. The shelter-in-place orders took effect on mid-March 2020 and the shelter-in-place orders in the San Francisco Bay Area are scheduled to continue until at least May 3, 2020. However, such shelter-in-place orders may be extended to a later date. In addition, in mid-March 2020, the Governor of California and the State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay at their place of residence for an indefinite period of time (subject to certain exceptions to facilitate authorized necessary activities) to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order exempts certain individuals needed to maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors as determined by the federal government. If the operations in our laboratory are deemed non-essential, we may not be able to perform our tests for the duration of any shelter-in-place order, which could negatively impact our business, operating results and financial condition.
*Performance issues, service interruptions or price increases by our shipping carriers could adversely affect our business and harm our reputation and ability to provide our services on a timely basis.
Expedited, reliable shipping is essential to our operations. We rely heavily on providers of transport services for reliable and secure point-to-point transport of recipient samples to our laboratory and enhanced tracking of these recipient samples. Should a carrier encounter delivery performance issues such as loss, damage or destruction of a sample, it may be difficult to replace our patient samples in a timely manner and such occurrences may damage our reputation and lead to decreased demand for our services and increased cost and expense to our business. In addition, any significant increase in shipping rates could adversely affect our operating margins and results of operations. Similarly, strikes, severe weather, natural disasters or other service interruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting delivery services we use would adversely affect our ability to receive and process recipient samples on a timely basis.
*The loss of key members of our senior management team or our inability to attract and retain highly skilled scientists, clinicians and laboratory and field personnel could adversely affect our business.
Our success depends largely on the skills, experience and performance of key members of our executive management team. The efforts of each of these persons will be critical to us as we continue to develop our technologies and testing processes. If we were to lose one or more of these key employees, including due to disease (such as COVID-19), disability or death, we may experience difficulties in competing effectively, developing our technologies and implementing our business strategies. We do not currently maintain “key person” insurance on any of our employees.
Our research and development programs and commercial laboratory operations depend on our ability to attract and retain highly skilled scientists and technicians, including geneticists, biostatisticians, engineers, licensed laboratory technicians and chemists. We may not be able to attract or retain qualified scientists and technicians in the future due to the intense competition for qualified personnel among life science businesses, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area. We also face competition from universities, public and private research institutions and other organizations in recruiting and retaining highly qualified scientific personnel.
In addition, our success depends on our ability to attract and retain laboratory and field personnel with extensive experience in transplant recipient care and surveillance and close relationships with clinicians, pathologists and other hospital personnel. We may have difficulties locating, recruiting or retaining qualified salespeople, which could cause a delay or decline in the rate of adoption of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, or our future solutions, if any. If we are not able to attract and retain the necessary personnel to accomplish our business objectives, we may experience constraints that will adversely affect our ability to support our discovery, development, verification and commercialization programs.