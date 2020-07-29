Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 28, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) increased the size of the Board from seven to eight directors and elected Gary L. Convis as a Class II member of the Board. Mr. Convis was previously a director from November 2013 until May 2019.

The Board has determined that Mr. Convis is independent and meets the applicable independence requirements of the NASDAQ Stock Market. There have been no transactions since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year, and there are no currently proposed transactions, in which the Company was or is to be a participant and in which Mr. Convis or any member of his immediate family had or will have any interest, that are required to be reported under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. There are no arrangements or understandings to which Mr. Convis was selected as a director of the Company.

Mr. Convis will be compensated in accordance with the Sypris Solutions, Inc. Directors Compensation Program on the same basis as each of the other non-employee directors.

In connection with the election, the Board has appointed Mr. Convis as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued July 29, 2020.

