SEC Filings Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 29, 2020, Civeo Corporation (“Civeo”) issued a press release announcing its financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this report and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings made by Civeo under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.