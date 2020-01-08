Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 31, 2019, Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an extension of its online office lease agreement with Regus Management Group, LLC for a lease of office space located at 777 S. Post Oak Lane, One Riverway, Suite 1700, Houston, Texas 77056. The extension expires on March 31, 2020.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the lease and the exhibits thereto, which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate. The SES China segment includes all of the assets and operations and related administrative costs for China, including initial closing costs relating to its joint ventures. The Technology Licensing and Related Services segment includes all of the Company’s operating activities outside of China. The Corporate segment includes the executive and administrative expenses of the corporate office in Houston. The Company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology, which is known as Synthesis Energy Systems Gasification Technology (SGT).