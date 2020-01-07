SEC Filings P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. On January 3, 2020, the Board of Directors of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (the “Company”) adopted an amendment (the “Bylaw Amendment”) to the Company’s Amended and Restated By-Laws (the “Bylaws”). The Bylaw Amendment eliminates the Company’s obligation under Article VIII of its Bylaws to indemnify in both non-derivative and derivative actions any person who is or was serving at the request of the Company as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise. The Bylaw Amendment became effective on January 3, 2020. The foregoing description of the Bylaw Amendment is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Bylaws, as amended by the Bylaw Amendment, which are filed as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference in this Item 5.03. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits.



PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC Exhibit

EX-3.2 2 pam_ex0302.htm AMENDMENT TO BYLAWS Exhibit 3.2 FIRST AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces. It provides transportation services in Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers. Its operations are classified into truckload services, or brokerage and logistics services. Truckload services include transportation services, in which it utilizes company owned trucks or independent operator owned trucks for the pickup and delivery of freight. The brokerage and logistics services consist of services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading and other services related to the transportation of freight, which may or may not involve the use of company owned or independent operator owned equipment.