Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events. On June 30, 2020, Synergy CHC Corp. (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) issued a press release announcing its intention to file a Form 15 with the SEC to voluntarily effect the deregistration of its Common Stock. Upon the filing of the Form 15, the Company’s obligations to file certain reports with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K will immediately be suspended. A copy of the press release that includes the announcement of the above is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



Synergy CHC Corp., formerly Synergy Strips Corp., is a consumer healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the process of building a portfolio of consumer product brands. The Company is involved in the business of marketing and distributing consumer branded products through various distribution channels primarily in the health and wellness industry. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes FOCUSfactor, Neuragen, Hand MD, UrgentRx and Flat Tummy Tea. FOCUSfactor is a brain health nutritional supplement that includes a blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. Flat Tummy Tea is a formulated two-step herbal detox tea that works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating. Neuragen is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. UrgentRx provides relief for a range of every day ailments, such as allergy attacks, headaches, aches and pains, heartburn and upset stomach.