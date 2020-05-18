SEC Filings Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

To better enable Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) to weather the extraordinary business challenges occasioned by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Glenn Lurie, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, voluntarily agreed to a 20% temporary reduction in his base salary and each of his direct reports voluntarily agreed to a 15% temporary reduction in their base salaries. Each of the reductions will be effective May 15, 2020. The following table sets forth the current salary and the temporary reduced salary for the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Technology Officer:

303,799

The salary reductions will not modify rights under any applicable agreements between the executives and the Company with respect to the calculation of any annual or long-term incentive awards or severance; such calculations will continue to be based on the base salary in effect prior to the temporary reduction. Additionally, each of the executives agreed that the salary reduction will not constitute “good reason”, “constructive termination” or breach under any agreement between the executive and the Company, and will not confer or trigger any additional rights or entitlements for the executives from the Company or any of its affiliates.