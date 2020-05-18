Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

To better enable Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) to weather the extraordinary business challenges occasioned by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Glenn Lurie, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, voluntarily agreed to a 20% temporary reduction in his base salary and each of his direct reports voluntarily agreed to a 15% temporary reduction in their base salaries. Each of the reductions will be effective May 15, 2020. The following table sets forth the current salary and the temporary reduced salary for the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Technology Officer:
The salary reductions will not modify rights under any applicable agreements between the executives and the Company with respect to the calculation of any annual or long-term incentive awards or severance; such calculations will continue to be based on the base salary in effect prior to the temporary reduction. Additionally, each of the executives agreed that the salary reduction will not constitute “good reason”, “constructive termination” or breach under any agreement between the executive and the Company, and will not confer or trigger any additional rights or entitlements for the executives from the Company or any of its affiliates.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks. The Company’s solutions include activation and provisioning software for devices and services, cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, identity/access management and secure mobility management that enable communications service providers (CSPs), cable operators/multi-services operators (MSOs) and OEMs with embedded connectivity, multi-channel retailers, medium and large enterprises and their consumers, as well as other customers for secure and broadband networks, and connected devices.

