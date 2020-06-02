SEC Filings Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 27, 2020, Synacor, Inc. (the “Company”) and Google LLC entered into Amendment Number One to Google Services Agreement (“Amendment”), effective as of June 1, 2020. The Amendment amends the Google Services Agreement that has an effective date of June 1, 2018 (the “Agreement”). The Amendment extends the term of the Agreement through May 31, 2021. Additionally, the Amendment removes image search service, and removes references to a co-branded site.

A copy of the Amendment is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

