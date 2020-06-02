Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
|Portions of the referenced exhibit have been omitted to Item 601(b) of Regulation S-K.
EX-10.1 2 a101-amendmentnumberon.htm EX-10.1 DocumentExhibit 10.1SPECIFIC TERMS IN THIS EXHIBIT HAVE BEEN REDACTED BECAUSE SUCH TERMS ARE NOT MATERIAL AND WOULD BE COMPETITIVELY HARMFUL IF PUBLICLY DISCLOSED. SUCH TERMS HAVE BEEN MARKED AT THE APPROPRIATE PLACE WITH [*]AMENDMENT NUMBER ONE TO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENTThis Amendment Number One to the Google Services Agreement (“Amendment”),…
About Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)
Synacor, Inc. is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation. Through its Managed Portals and Advertising solutions, the Company enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. Its Managed Portals are delivered across devices and under its customers’ own brand names. The Company delivers content, such as top news, entertainment, and long- and short-form video and applications, on its Managed Portals. In addition, consumers have the ability through portals to manage their e-mail and messaging, pay bills, receive special promotions and perform other account management needs.