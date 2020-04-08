SEC Filings Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant By ME Staff 8-k -

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

(a) and (b) The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of Synacor, Inc. (the “Company”) conducted a comprehensive, competitive process to determine the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. On April 3, 2020, the Audit Committee approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP (“Grant Thornton”) as the Company’s registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and dismissed Deloitte & Touche LLP (“Deloitte & Touche”). The dismissal of Deloitte & Touche is effective immediately.

During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through April 3, 2020, there were no (1) disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and related instructions) with Deloitte & Touche on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Deloitte & Touche, would have caused Deloitte & Touche to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in their reports, or (2) reportable events (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K), except that management identified the following material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, which were identified and disclosed in Management’s Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting in Item 9A of the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018: (i) ineffective control activities due to the lack of timeliness and consistency in executing business process controls, and (ii) ineffective monitoring controls to ascertain whether the components of internal control were present and functioning.

The audit reports of Deloitte & Touche on the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except that Deloitte & Touche’s audit report on the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 contained an emphasis of matter paragraph stating that “Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (“Topic 842”, or the “New Lease Accounting Standard”).” The audit report of Deloitte & Touche on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018 contained an adverse opinion and indicated that the Company did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018 because of the effect of material weaknesses on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria and contains an explanatory paragraph that states that there were material weaknesses related to (i) ineffective control activities due to the lack of timeliness and consistency in executing business process controls, and (ii) ineffective monitoring controls to ascertain whether the components of internal control were present and functioning.

The Company has provided Deloitte & Touche with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and has requested Deloitte & Touche to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein, and if not, stating the reasons for their disagreement. A copy of Deloitte & Touche’s letter, dated April 8, 2020, is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through April 3, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted Grant Thornton regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s consolidated financial statements, where either a written report or oral advice was provided to the Company that Grant Thornton concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and related instructions) or a reportable event (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.