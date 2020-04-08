ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07.
On April 7, 2020, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), held a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) as prescribed in the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020. At the Meeting, two proposals were submitted for a vote of the Company’s stockholders and the related results are as follows:
Proposal No. 1: The election of Christopher Missling, Ph.D., Claus van der Velden, Ph.D., Athanasios Skarpelos, Elliot Favus, M.D., Steffen Thomas, Ph.D., and Peter Donhauser, D.O. for terms until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until each such director’s successor shall have been duly elected and qualified. The stockholders elected each of the six directors by the following votes: