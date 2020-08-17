SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of a press release of SWK Holdings Corporation, dated August 17, 2020, reporting SWK Holdings Corporation’s financial results for 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results. Such information, including the Exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release of SWK Holdings Corporation, dated August, 2020, reporting SWK Holdings Corporation’s financial results for 2020 Second Quarter Financial Result



SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.