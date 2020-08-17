Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) On August 12, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Of the 2,881,868 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, 1,789,450 shares, or 62.09%, were represented at the meeting.
(b) During the annual meeting, the Company\’s stockholders voted on the following matters:
\"image01.jpg\"
About Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Story continues below

Air T, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers. The ground support services segment provides ground support equipment maintenance and facilities maintenance services to domestic airlines and aviation service providers. The printing equipment and maintenance segment designs, manufactures and sells advanced digital print production equipment, maintenance contracts, spare parts, supplies and consumable items for these systems. The Company’s leasing segment provides funding for equipment leasing transactions.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR