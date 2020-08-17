SEC Filings Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) On August 12, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Of the 2,881,868 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, 1,789,450 shares, or 62.09%, were represented at the meeting.

(b) During the annual meeting, the Company\’s stockholders voted on the following matters: