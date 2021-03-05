SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 3, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of SWK Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) determined J. Carlo Cannell and Cannell Capital LLC (together, “Cannell”) to be an “Exempt Person” (and not deemed to be an “Acquiring Person”) under the Company’s Rights Agreement dated April 8, 2016, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent (as amended by Amendment No. 1 on April 8, 2019, and by Amendment No. 2 on February 23, 2021, the “Rights Agreement”). This determination was a result of a determination by the Board that Cannell’s current beneficial ownership of shares of the Company’s Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), as disclosed on Schedule 13G filed by Cannell Capital LLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2021 (the “Schedule 13G”), would not jeopardize or endanger the availability to the Company of its net operating loss carryforwards. This determination was and is specific to the manner of ownership of Common Stock disclosed on the Schedule 13G, and is contingent on Cannell, and any of its Affiliates or Associates (as defined in the Rights Agreement), not changing its manner of ownership or acquiring aggregate beneficial ownership of any shares of Common Stock in addition to those disclosed on the Schedule 13G. Stockholders and potential stockholders should not assume a similar determination would be made with respect to future acquisitions of Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock.



