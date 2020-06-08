Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 8, 2020, Surmodics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received CE Mark Certification in the European Union for its SurVeil™ drug-coated balloon. In the press release, the Company also disclosed the milestone payment that that it will receive related to obtaining the CE Mark. A copy of a press release announcing the foregoing is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

