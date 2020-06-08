Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 8, 2020, Hurco Companies, Inc. (the “Registrant”) reported its results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020. The Registrant\’s earnings release for the period is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and the information set forth therein is incorporated herein by reference and constitutes a part of this report. The attached Exhibit is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K.

About Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes). It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment. It designs and produces interactive computer control systems and software, computerized machine tools, and machine tool components and accessories for sale through its own distribution network to the metal working market. Its product lines include Hurco Brand of CNC Machine Tools, Milltronics Brand of CNC Machine Tools, Takumi Brand of CNC Machine Tools, Hurco Computer Control Systems and Software and LCM Machine Tool Components and Accessories. It has three brands of CNC machine tools in its product portfolio: Hurco, Milltronics and Takumi. In addition, through LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. (LCM), the Company produces machine tool components and accessories.