SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 8.01. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 18, 2020, Support.com, Inc. (the “Company”) issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 announcing its results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019.
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference to any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
Support.com, Inc. (the “Company”) has determined that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) will be held on Friday, June5, 2020, at 1200 Crossman Ave., Suite 210, Sunnyvale, California at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting is April 9, 2020.
Item 8.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
99.1
Press Release of the Company, dated March 18, 2020.
About SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. Its cloud-based offering, Nexus, is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to support interactions with their customers. Its end user software products are designed to maintain, optimize and secure computers and mobile devices. Its principal software products include products designed for malware protection and removal (SUPERAntiSpyware); personal computer (PC), smartphone and tablet maintenance and optimization (Cosmos), and PC registry cleaning and repair (ARO).

