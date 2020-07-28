SEC Filings SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.02.

On July 28, 2020, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) executed a payoff letter to repay in full all outstanding indebtedness and terminate all commitments and obligations under its term loan agreement dated April 26, 2019, as amended (“Loan Agreement”), with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”). Under the payoff letter, the Company has agreed to pay to SVB approximately $5.7 million, which will satisfy all of the Company’s debt obligations, including a final payment equal to 4% of the original principal amount of the borrowing. The material terms of the Loan Agreement are described in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 7, 2020.

The foregoing summary of the Loan Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Loan Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 29, 2019, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 28, 2020, the Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC in which it disclosed that on a preliminary unaudited basis, the Company, estimates that its cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 to be approximately $17.7 million, which excludes restricted cash of $5.5 million. The estimate is preliminary estimate based on currently available information and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of June 30, 2020 or the Company’s results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The information in this Item 2.02 is furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.