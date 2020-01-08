SEC Filings SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

Story continues below

As previously reported by Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, on its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2019, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or Nasdaq, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), or the Rule, as the Company’s closing bid price for its common stock was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days. to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until January 6, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Subsequently, on January 7, 2020, the Company requested and was granted a second 180-calendar day compliance period, or until July 6, 2020, to demonstrate compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by July 6, 2020, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, or the Panel. The Company would remain listed pending the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful.

The Company is considering actions that it may take in response to this notification in order to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements. These options include effecting a reverse stock split.

About SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.