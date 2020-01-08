Cannabis Stock News Roundup January 8

Justice Grown, a multi-state cannabis operator which holds licenses in each California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, has acquired three new cannabis cultivation licenses in the Missouri medical market and two cannabis pharmacy licenses in Utah’s medical market.

Maine-based cannabis company Sweet Dirt and ArchSolar, which provides environmentally sustainable greenhouses, have partnered to build out a state-of-the-art 32,800 square foot extreme-light deprivation greenhouse.

C3 Industries (C3), a premium cannabis producer and retailer headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has completed ground-up construction of a new indoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville, Michigan. The facility began operating in November and is expected to reach full production capacity in the first quarter of 2020.

My CBD Lab, which produces CBD products in the U.S., announced that it will partner with Edward Lemus of E2 Labs to develop a closed system machine for the production of isolate in an efficient and expedited fashion. The closed system distillation rig is expected to increase the volume of end product by reducing wastage and contamination and accelerating the production process.

PathogenDx, the Arizona based technology company that has developed an Ultra-rapid DNA-based customized pathogen testing platform for the cannabis, food and agricultural sectors, is forming a partnership with the Illinois Hemp Growers Association (IHGA). The partnership, which includes sponsorship, comes at a time when the hemp industry is gaining momentum as a cash crop in America.

CBD Healthcare Company is launching its CBD product line of massage, muscle relief, and skincare products for spa, wellness, therapeutic and chiropractic professionals. The company offers higher concentrations of CBD hemp oil per ounce than most other brands.

1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) is readying its California operations to begin manufacturing its line of CBD wellness products with full-spectrum CBD for the ever-growing California dispensary market, as well as debuting its Alternative Medicine Association-branded THC products for the first time in the state.