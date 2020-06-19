Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNBP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 above is incorporated into this Item 3.02 by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc., formerly Cimarron Medical, Inc., is a clinical stage drug development company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for pancreatic diseases. It is engaged in the commercial development of a polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for a second indication in chronic pancreatitis. The Company’s products include SBP-101, SBP-102 and SBP-103. Its SBP-101 is a polyamine compound and exhibits specificity for the exocrine pancreas, with therapeutic potential for both pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis indications. It develops SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The SBP-102 product is in non-clinical feasibility evaluation for the treatment of patients with pancreatitis. The SBP-103 product is in non-clinical exploratory evaluation. The Company has enrolled first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of SBP-101 in patients with previously treated pancreatic cancer.