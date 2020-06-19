Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

The information in this Item is furnished to, but not filed with, the Securities and Exchange Commission solely under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.”

On June 19, 2020, Libbey Inc. issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

LIBBEY INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_177319.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_157568.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Libbey Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results TOLEDO,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Libbey Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Latin America, including glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have an end market destination outside of Latin America. The EMEA segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in EMEA. The Other segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Asia Pacific.