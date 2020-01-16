SUGARMADE, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On October 30, 2019, SGMD closed the previously announced acquisition of BZRTH, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“BZRTH”) to a Stock Exchange Agreement. BZRTH is headquartered in Irwindale, California and is a marketer and manufacturer of hydroponic growth supplies and related products to distributors and retailers. The total consideration to be paid by the Company to acquire BZRTH was 650,000,000 shares of SGMD’s common stock, 3,500,000 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock, $870,000 in cash, and 5% promissory notes in the sum of $7,130,000.00 due on or before October 31, 2021 to the BZRTH shareholders. $870,000 of cash had been paid along with 449,373,817 common shares and 750,000 Series B Convertible Preferred shares.

On January 15, 2020, the Company entered into a Rescission and Mutual Release Agreement (“Agreement”) with each of the parties agreeing to return all consideration exchanged to the Stock Exchange Agreement. The Agreement provided for mutual releases and indemnities.

The shareholders of BZRTH have agreed to surrender for cancellation, 449,373,817 common shares and 750,000 Series B Convertible Preferred shares. On an as converted to common basis the returns to Sugarmade’s treasury equal 449,373,817 relating to the common shares to be surrendered and 750,000,000 million common shares equivalents due to each Series B Convertible Preferred share converting to common shares on a 1 for 1,000 basis. Thus, on a common share equivalent basis, the surrender equals 1,199,373,817 common shares, if all Preferred Series B were converted. As part of the Agreement, the Company will retain or will receive 102,248 shares in BZRTH.

The foregoing description of the Mutual Rescission and Settlement Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Rescission Agreements, copies of which are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

The information called for by this item is contained in Item 1.01, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

The information called for by this item is contained in Item 1.01, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 10.21 Mutual Rescission and Settlement Agreement.

