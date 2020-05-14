STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On May 14, 2020, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”). Described below are the matters voted upon at the AGM and the number of votes for and against, abstentions and broker non-votes, as applicable.
Proposal No. 1(a) – Election of Class II Directors – approved. Each of the Class II directors elected at the AGM will serve a three-year term until the conclusion of the Company’s 2023 annual general meeting and until such time as their successors are duly elected and qualified.
About STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, formerly Cortendo plc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing its product candidates through clinical development. The Company is focused on the development, in-licensing, acquisition and eventual commercialization of several complementary products and product candidates within franchises that target rare diseases. Its principal focus is to build its rare endocrine franchise, which includes product candidates for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly. Its product candidate, COR-003 (levoketoconazole), is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is conducting SONICS, a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for COR-003. Its product candidate, COR-005 (veldotide), is a multi-receptor targeted somatostatin analog (SSA) in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly patients. Its product candidate also includes BP-2002.
