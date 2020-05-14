BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On May 14, 2020, BioLife Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the preliminary financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 14, 2020, the Company also announced that it entered into a share purchase agreement with Casdin Capital LLC, a New York-based, life science-focused investment firm and current stockholder of the Company (“Casdin”), to which Casdin agreed to invest $20 million in the Company at a price per share of $10.50.

Additionally, on May 14, 2020, the Company entered into separate warrant exercise agreements with WAVI Holding AG and Taurus4757 GmbH to which the warrant holders immediately exercised their respective warrants via a “cashless” exercise as agreed to by the Company. As a result of the cashless exercise, the Company issued approximately 2.7 million shares to the warrant holders and has eliminated approximately 3.9 million warrants from its overhang.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_186805.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_186805.htm Exhibit 99.1 BioLife Solutions Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Total Revenue of $12.2 Million Increased 111% Year-over-Year and 47% Sequentially Casdin Capital to invest $20 Million in Growth Capital to Accelerate Consolidation Strategy Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time BOTHELL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.