STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 12, 2021, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2020 financial results and key operational metrics. The full text of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the introduction of a new business, branded “Home by XTRAC™”. The full text of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this report

On January 12, 2021, the Company posted an investor presentation to its website at https://strataskinsciencesinc.gcs-web.com/. A copy of the investor presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following press release is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed”:

99.1 Press Release dated January 12, 2021 issued by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

99.2 Press Release dated January 12, 2021 issued by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

99.3 STRATA STRATA STRATA Skin Sciences Investor Presentation dated January 12, 2021.