HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 12, 2021, Heritage Global Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its expectations for certain results of operations for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits:

Heritage Global Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 hgbl-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 hgbl-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Heritage Global Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020 SAN DIEGO,…

Heritage Global Inc., formerly Counsel RB Capital Inc., is engaged in asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory. The Company operates in its asset liquidation business segment. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in approximately 30 global industrial and financial sectors. It specializes both in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property and business enterprises. Its subsidiaries include Heritage Global Partners, Inc., which is a service, global auction, appraisal and asset advisory company, and National Loan Exchange Inc., which is a broker of charged-off receivables. The Company also includes the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable and distressed debt.