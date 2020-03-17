SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 17, 2020, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its results of operations for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019. The full text of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information set forth under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following press release is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed”:

99.1 Press Release dated March 17, 2020 issued by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.