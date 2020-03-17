SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On March 16, 2020, L. Melvin Cooper, a member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Board that he does not wish to stand for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “Meeting”). Mr. Cooper’s announcement did not result from a disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or procedures.

On March 16, 2020, L.V. “Bud” McGuire, a member of the Board of the Company, notified the Board that he does not wish to stand for re-election at the Meeting. Mr. McGuire’s announcement did not result from a disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or procedures.