SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On November 12, 2020, Strata Skin Sciences (the “Company”) posted an investor presentation to its website at https://strataskinsciencesinc.gcs-web.com. A copy of the investor presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed subject to the requirements of amended Item 10 of Regulation S-K, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The furnishing of this information hereby shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any such information.

Safe Harbor

This Current Report on Form 8-K, and oral statements made regarding the subject matter hereof, contains \”forward-looking statements\” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s revenue growth estimates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing the Company’s ability to generate the anticipated revenue stream, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund the Company’s ongoing operations and research and development activities beginning at any time in the future, the Company’s ability to implement business strategies, regulatory and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and/or the medical device industry in general, the public’s reaction to the Company’s advertisements and marketing campaigns, the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, and the Company’s ability to grow revenues and sustain that growth as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, including revenue growth estimates, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and “Item 7. Management\’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed Forms 10-Q. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Strata Skin Sciences Investor Presentation dated November 12, 2020.